Anheuser-Busch producing, distributing hand sanitizer across United States amid the coronavirus outbreak

Anheuser-Busch said that they are now using their supply and logistics network to produce and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer across the United States.

"We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees - this time is no different," the company tweeted on Saturday.

During several natural disasters, Anheuser-Busch has produced and distributed drinking water to communities in need.

While the coronavirus outbreak is not a natural disaster, it is as serious and communities across the country need help.

Anheuser-Busch said that they will work with the Red Cross and other non-profit partners to determine where the hand sanitizer will be needed the most.

