'Angry' Florida mom arrested for allegedly trying to run over school staff member

A Florida mother was taken to jail Tuesday after she allegedly tried to run over a school staff member at Port Charlotte High School, authorities said.

Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public or private education employee.

On Nov. 2, Samuels-Catalan dropped off her child at the school and tried to exit the same way she entered.

She was stopped by a staff member who advised that she could not exit that way because of the school buses coming in to unload students.

Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan (Photo via Charlotte County Sheriffs Office)

Samuels-Catalan reportedly became agitated, but eventually backed up and turned her vehicle around, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

A bus pulled in and dropped off students before proceeding on its route, and when it left authorities said Samuels-Catalan turned her vehicle in the direction of the staff member, revved the engine, and drove toward him at a high rate of speed.

The man quickly dived into nearby bushes to avoid being hit.

He took down her license plate and reported the incident to a school resource deputy.

A witness and security footage corroborated the staff member's claim.

Deputies spoke with Samuels-Catalan on Tuesday about the incident. She claimed she prefers to go out through the entry to avoid speed bumps in the exit area that cause damage to her vehicle, but denied trying to run the staff member over.

She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail without bond.