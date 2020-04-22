Amoeba Music struggling to stay afloat during COVID-19 crisis

Empty streets in Hollywood. The iconic Amoeba Music Store on Hollywood Boulevard is closed. A much different vibe from better days.

On Monday, the record store launched a GoFundMe page asking fans to help it’s three stores stay afloat during the pandemic.

“People recognize the value of having a true record store be the center of a community,” said Amoeba Co-Owner Jim Henderson.

He says they set a goal to raise $400,000 to help cover expenses and health care coverage for the company’s 400 employees.

“We’re carrying three stores, rents, mortgages, health insurance for the people and all the expenses that go with that for who knows how long.”

Amoeba opened its doors in 2001 and has become a Hollywood fixture even holding special events and concerts with music icons like Ozzy Osbourne and Paul Mccartney.

Radio personality and host of Breakfast with the Beatles, Chris Carter shared one of his favorite Amoeba moments.

“My fondest memory would definitely be Paul McCartney at Amoeba which was in 2007 and they even made a record of that so its well-documented,” said Carter.

Some 36 hours after the GoFundMe went live, it had already raised $100,000.

“The support has been felt, the love is out there and we are really moved by it,” said Henderson.

Before the pandemic, Amoeba was getting ready to move to a new location in Hollywood a few blocks away. The owner says they are still moving ahead with that plan and want to use the money raised as a buffer until things can return to normal.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amoeba-music-needs-help-to-survive.

