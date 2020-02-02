Americans spend over a billion dollars on beer before the Super Bowl even starts

article

It doesn’t matter who plays in the Super Bowl. Beer wins.

While it may not be all that surprising, Americans love beer on Super Bowl Sunday. According to a new study, before the game has even started, the country will have spent over a billion dollars on the beverage.

The Beer Institute released a breakdown of pre-Super Bowl sales on their Facebook page. According to them, “As millions around the country hit stores this week in preparation for this weekend’s Super Bowl parties, beer remains the No. 1 alcohol beverage of choice on football fans’ shopping lists. According to data provided by Nielsen, last year Americans spent $1.2 billion on beer in the two weeks leading to the Super Bowl, compared to $568 million on distilled spirits and $652 million on wine.”

They also revealed that over 58 percent of those sales were for aluminum cans of beer, with another 37.4 percent of those sales being attributed to glass bottles.

The Beer Institute also released the results of a survey of Americans celebrating the Super Bowl on their website. According to them, 76 percent of Americans plan to drink beer as they celebrate the Super Bowl.

“Across the country, men and women will take a few hours this Sunday to enjoy good friends, good food, good football, and – of course – good beer,” Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute, said in the statement. “Our nation’s more than 5,600 brewers and beer importers are proud to be part of Super Bowl Sunday, and they have poured their talent and dedication into making sure each celebrant has the right beer for Sunday’s game and future occasions throughout the year.”

