American Red Cross shelter trailer allegedly stolen from Central Florida location

The American Red Cross Central Florida Coast Chapter is searching for a shelter trailer that recently went missing from its Viera location.

What we know:

The American Red Cross Central Florida Coast Chapter has reported that one of its shelter trailers from its Viera location is missing.

Red Cross leaders said they have reported the trailer as stolen and are working with local authorities to find it.

(Credit: American Red Cross Central Florida Coast Chapter)

According to the American Red Cross, the shelter trailers are mobile units equipped with resources and supplies to quickly establish temporary shelters during emergencies and disasters. They are designed to be a ready-to-deploy resource, allowing the Red Cross to provide immediate assistance to those displaced by events such as wildfires, floods or winter storms.

These trailers are pre-stocked with essential items, such as cots, blankets, comfort kits and feeding supplies, enabling the Red Cross to efficiently set up and manage shelters.

What they're saying:

"While this is an unfortunate situation, it will not impact our ability to respond to emergencies or support our communities," representatives of the local Red Cross chapter said. "The Red Cross remains committed to ensuring help is available when and where it’s needed most."