'Always hang up': Duke Energy warns customers of record number of scams

Duke Energy is sending out a warning after they say they are seeing a record number of scams targeting their customers.

A new scam in particular reportedly promises to mail customers refund checks for overpayment and then confirm personal data.

They urge customers to always hang up if they receive a call like this. They ask that you call the police and Duke Energy following the scam. Do not pay over the phone or call any number given to you by the scammer.

