Altamonte police search for missing teen girl with autism: Can you help find her?

The Brief The Altamonte Springs Police Department (ASPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl with autism who went missing on Tuesday. Police say Rachael Scott was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Wymore Road in Seminole County. Anyone with information on Rachael's location is asked to call the ASPD at (407) 339-2441 or to dial 911.



The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl with autism who went missing on Tuesday.

Where is Rachael Scott?

What we know:

Police say Rachael Scott was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on April 15 in the area of Wymore Road in Seminole County.

Officials say Rachael's family are concerned about her well-being, as she is unfamiliar with the area.

Police say 13-year-old Rachael Scott was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Wymore Road in Seminole County. (Credit: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Rachael is described by investigators as a Hispanic female with black curly hair and brown eyes. Police say she is about 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds.

Officials say Rachael was last seen carrying a pink backpack with a strawberry design.

Help find Rachael Scott

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rachael's location is asked to call the ASPD at (407) 339-2441 or to dial 911.

Anonymous tips may also be called into Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: