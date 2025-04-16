Altamonte police search for missing teen girl with autism: Can you help find her?
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl with autism who went missing on Tuesday.
Where is Rachael Scott?
What we know:
Police say Rachael Scott was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on April 15 in the area of Wymore Road in Seminole County.
Officials say Rachael's family are concerned about her well-being, as she is unfamiliar with the area.
Police say 13-year-old Rachael Scott was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Wymore Road in Seminole County. (Credit: Altamonte Springs Police Department)
Rachael is described by investigators as a Hispanic female with black curly hair and brown eyes. Police say she is about 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds.
Officials say Rachael was last seen carrying a pink backpack with a strawberry design.
Help find Rachael Scott
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Rachael's location is asked to call the ASPD at (407) 339-2441 or to dial 911.
Anonymous tips may also be called into Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Altamonte Police Department in a Facebook post and in a press release on April 15, 2025.