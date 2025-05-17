Altamonte police search for missing teen with autism: Can you help find him?

The Brief Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old with autism. Police say Jayvon Fleming was last seen on May 16 in the area of Cranes Roost Villas. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441.



The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen with autism.

Where is Jayvon Fleming?

What we know:

Police say 16-year-old Jayvon Fleming was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 16, in the area of Cranes Roost Villas off Heron Street.

Jayvon is described in a news release as a Black male weighing about 130 pounds and being about 5 feet tall. Police say Jayvon has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and purple shirt with Yoshi, a character from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, on the front. He was also wearing white pants and gray shoes.

The Altamonte Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Jayvon Fleming. (Credit: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Jayvon's location to call 911 or to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

