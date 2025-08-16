Altamonte Baseball Academy 12U to face Japan in 2025 Cal Ripken World Championship

The Brief The Altamonte Baseball Academy (ABA) 12U All-Stars secured the United States Championship title on Friday night. The boys are now playing in the Cal Ripken World Series Championship Game on Saturday. The ABA is inviting locals to cheer them on at a watch party at the Miller's Ale House in Altamonte Springs.



The Altamonte Baseball Academy (ABA) 12U All-Stars are continuing to make history. After a nail-biting game on Friday night, the boys secured the United States Championship title and punched their ticket to the Cal Ripken World Series Championship Game.

The boys will take the field again on Saturday to hopefully take home the gold in the championship game.

What we know:

On Friday night, the Big Red edged out Central Ozarks, Missouri, with a nail-biting 2–1 victory, securing the U.S. Championship title and punching their ticket to the Cal Ripken World Series Championship Game.

Graham Camara was honored as the player of the game on Friday night.

Now, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown as the ABA faces international powerhouse Japan for the world crown, and back-to-back titles are within reach.

The 2025 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Championship Game will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri.

(Credit: Altamonte Baseball Academy 12U)

Local perspective:

The ABA is inviting locals to cheer them on at a watch party at the Miller's Ale House location at 477 East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.

‘A moment of legacy’

What they're saying:

"This is more than just a game; it’s a moment of legacy for Altamonte Springs, our athletes and our community," ABA officials said.