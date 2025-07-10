'Alligator Alcatraz': Florida lawmakers sue DeSantis over access to controversial detention site

The Brief Democratic legislators seek a court order after being denied entry to Everglades detention center. They argue the governor’s actions violate state law and constitutional checks and balances. The facility is also facing legal challenges from environmental groups.



A group of Democratic Florida lawmakers is petitioning the state Supreme Court to compel Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow them unannounced access to a newly established immigrant detention facility in the Everglades.

What we know:

The facility — nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" by Republican officials—is capable of housing up to 3,000 detainees and was created under a state of emergency declaration issued by DeSantis in response to what he called a mass migration crisis.

The lawmakers were denied access on July 3 and argue that doing so violates Florida law, which allows legislators broad access to inspect state correctional facilities at their discretion.

What we don't know:

The Florida Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the petition. It remains unclear whether the state’s emergency declaration gives the governor legal standing to override legislative access in this case. There is also uncertainty about what conditions exist inside the detention center, as no independent legislative review has yet occurred.

The backstory:

The detention center stems from a January 2023 emergency order issued by Gov. DeSantis in response to an influx of undocumented migrants.

That order, which has been repeatedly extended, allows the state to take expedited measures, including the establishment of facilities like this one. Environmental groups are also suing to halt the project, arguing it endangers protected ecosystems in the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve.

Big picture view:

The case highlights growing tensions between Gov. DeSantis and the legislative branch, particularly over immigration policy and the extent of emergency powers.

Critics say the denial of entry undermines transparency and sets a troubling precedent for limiting oversight. Meanwhile, environmental concerns about the facility’s location add further controversy to an already politically charged situation.

