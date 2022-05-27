Allegiant Air begins nonstop service from Orlando Sanford Int'l Airport to Las Vegas

article

Allegiant Air on Friday began non-stop service between Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $151.

"We couldn’t be happier to connect two world-class tourism destinations just in time for the summer travel season," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. "Families and leisure travelers now have an affordable, hassle-free option to have an entertainment-packed vacation in Las Vegas."

The new flights will operate twice a week. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com. For the special fare, seats, and dates are limited. The special celebratory fare is not available on all flights. Lastly, flights must be purchased by May 29, 2022, for travel by Aug. 13, 2022.