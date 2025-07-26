All southbound lanes of I-95 closed near Mims after deadly crash, troopers say
MIMS, Fla. - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Mims are currently closed after a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
What we know:
The crash happened around 8:36 a.m. on Saturday near Mile Marker 230 (Mims) in Brevard County.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Troopers say the crash involved a 2020 Toyota Tundra, a 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
There is currently a roadblock for all southbound lanes of I-95.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes at this time.
What's next:
This crash currently remains under investigation.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
A deadly crash is causing serious traffic delays Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in the Mims area.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).