All southbound lanes of I-95 closed near Mims after deadly crash, troopers say

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Mims are currently closed after a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:36 a.m. on Saturday near Mile Marker 230 (Mims) in Brevard County.

Troopers say the crash involved a 2020 Toyota Tundra, a 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There is currently a roadblock for all southbound lanes of I-95.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes at this time.

What's next:

This crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

