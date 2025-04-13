All-female Blue Origin crew set to launch Monday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday morning, Blue Origin is set to launch six women into orbit. It will be the space company's first all-female crew.Jean wright is a former NASA employee, who was a thermal protection specialist on the space shuttle program.
"Still brings tears to my eyes because I still look at all when I think about the work that I did on the space shuttles, that my work is in space," she said.The NS31 mission will launch the 11th human flight for the "New Shepard" rocket program.
What we know:
The six women going up will be journalist Gayle King, singer Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sánchez, film producer Karianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and activist Amanda Nguyen."I think it's a good representation of everything that's important that women can do," Wright said.It will be an eleven minute journey.
The crew will experience weightlessness and witness views of earth through the windows. "NASA is always looking for out-of-the-box thinkers. And I think this all-women crew represents so many careers. I think it will be a highlight tomorrow when they launch," Wright said.
This will be the first all-female flight crew in space since 1963. The women we spoke with say it should inspire women of all ages.
What they're saying:
Danielle Ciccone is an architect. "It's amazing that we're getting people into space, period. A group of women? Why not? They're very brave," she said.
The launch window is set to open at 9:30am, eastern time, Monday morning at Launch Site One in west Texas.
"I'm very excited about that. I think it's wonderful," said Sheri Gay, a microbiologist, "it's encouraging for young women to keep doing things and keep reaching for the moon,"
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 35 reporter Matt Trezza.