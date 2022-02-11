All clear after bomb threat at Cocoa Jr./Sr. High, officials say

UPDATE:

From Brevard Schools: "After a thorough investigation from K9 units, Cocoa Police and Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the campus has been cleared. Students and staff are returning to class and school operations are resuming as usual.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we will always take any threat seriously."

EARLIER STORY:

Cocoa Jr./Sr. High School was evacuated after a bomb threat on Friday morning, school officials say.

"Cocoa High is currently being swept by K9 units and Cocoa Police in cooperation with Brevard County Sheriff's Office," Brevard County Schools posted on social media. "As a reminder, any and all school threats will always be taken seriously. They are never a joke and they carry severe consequences for those who make them."

Cocoa High is currently being swept by K9 units and Cocoa Police in cooperation with Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are asking people to not come to the school.

Advertisement

Check back for updates.