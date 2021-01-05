Alex Trebek's request in final Jeopardy! episodes: 'open up your heart' to COVID sufferers

article

The final episodes of Jeopardy! taped by the late host Alex Trebek air this week and he had some touching final words for his audience during Monday's show.

Trebek filmed his last episodes in October before he died the following month at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

On Monday, Trebek opened the show by reminding viewers of his message around Thanksgiving when he asked people to take a moment to give thanks for all the blessings they enjoy.

He then transitioned to a more current message, asking folks to go a step further than being generous with loved ones during the season of giving.

"I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19, people who are suffering through no fault of their own," Trebek said. " We’re trying to build a kinder, gentler society and if we all pitch in a little bit we’re gonna get there."

Last month, Trebek's widow shared a message of faith and inspiration in which she also pointed to the power of kindness.

"Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness. Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!" she wrote on the photo's caption.

