Expand / Collapse search

Prosecutors expected to file charges Tuesday against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting

By Morgan Lee
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
GettyImages-1245427091-2.jpg article

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. - Prosecutors planned to file felony charges of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western movie in 2021.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded at a film set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the film's director.

In recent weeks, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has outlined two sets of involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting against Baldwin and film set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The district attorney said through a spokeswoman Monday that her office will release charging documents and a statement of probable cause outlining the evidence. Hutchins' death already has led to new safety precautions in the film industry.

RELATED: As Alec Baldwin faces 'Rust' shooting charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'

Involuntary manslaughter can involve a killing that happens while a defendant is doing something lawful but dangerous and is acting negligently or without caution. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb has cited a pattern of "criminal disregard for safety" on the set of "Rust."

Criminal defense attorney explains charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' movie set shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a "criminal disregard for safety." Assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun, has signed an agreement to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors also said they will release the terms of a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls, who oversaw safety on the set. Participants in the un-filmed rehearsal have given conflicting accounts of who handed the gun to Baldwin.

Halls has agreed to plead guilty in the negligent use of a deadly weapon, they said.

RELATED: 'Rust' will continue production with Alec Baldwin in lead role following his involuntary manslaughter charges

Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, said in a statement Monday that prosecutors are "fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins" and "the evidence and the facts speak for themselves."

Full video: What Hutchins family attorneys claim happened on 'Rust' set

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the 'Rust' movie production, lawyers for the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released their version of events around the on-set gunshot that left her dead in October. (DK GLOBAL)

Baldwin, also a co-producer on "Rust," has described the killing as a tragic accident. The 64-year-old actor said he was told the gun was safe and has sought to clear his name by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded .45-caliber revolver.

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the weapon, which discharged.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles, who represents Gutierrez-Reed, said the charges are the result of a "flawed investigation" and an "inaccurate understanding of the full facts."

Defendants can participate remotely in many initial court proceedings or seek to have their first appearance waived.

Footage shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun before fatal shooting

Video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun while on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21, 2021, prior to the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.

Involuntary manslaughter linked to negligence is a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine under New Mexico law. The second set of manslaughter charges alleges recklessness with a provision that could result in a mandatory five years in prison because the offense was committed with a gun.

The decision to charge Baldwin marks a stunning turn of events for an A-list actor whose 40-year career included the early blockbuster "The Hunt for Red October" and a starring role in the sitcom "30 Rock," as well as iconic appearances in Martin Scorsese’s "The Departed" and a film adaptation of David Mamet’s "Glengary Glen Ross." In recent years, Baldwin was known for his impression of former President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."