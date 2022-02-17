Alaska Airlines launches flight-subscription service to 16 West Coast cities

Alaska Airlines has launched Flight Pass, the first-ever flight subscription for West Coast travel .

Flight Pass members can choose from 100 daily flights between 16 West Coast cities. The pass can be used on round-trip travel throughout California as well as for nonstop service from California to Phoenix, Reno and Las Vegas. One-way and multi-segment bookings are currently not available under Flight Pass.

The standard Flight Pass plan, which requires booking at least 14 days before travel, starts at $49 per month. Meanwhile, the Flight Pass Pro plan, which allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure, starts at $199 per month. Both annual plans allow flight bookings to be made up to 90 days in advance. Flight Pass subscribers can also earn miles toward Mileage Plan elite status.

"Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value," Alaska Airlines managing director for business development and products Alex Corey said in a statement. "Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests' lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go."

Flight Pass subscribers will receive credits deposited monthly or bi-monthly into their accounts, which can be redeemed for six, 12 or 24 nonstop trips per year to eligible destinations. Individuals purchasing the entry-level Flight Pass or Flight Pass Pro plans will need to wait two months before booking their first flight in order to accrue a full credit. In addition, the credits expire, so passengers will have to use them before receiving their next batch.

Subscribers are required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and a "nominal fare." The majority of Flight Pass trips will include $14.60 in airport taxes and fees each way, while the nominal fare is typically one cent. Flights for peak periods will carry a higher nominal fare, which will be disclosed during the booking process.

Alaska Airline's subscription service comes as a majority of Americans are planning domestic travel in 2022, particularly to warm-weather and beach destinations.

According to Expedia's 2022 Travel Trends Report , which surveyed 12,000 people in 12 countries, approximately 59% of U.S. travelers plan to vacation domestically this year, while roughly 39% of U.S. travelers surveyed said they are planning both domestic and international trips in 2022.

The top searched domestic destinations include Orlando, Destin, Gatlinburg–Pigeon Forge, Panama City and Maui, while the top searched international destinations include Riviera Maya/Playa del Carmen/Tulum, Rome, Bali, London and Paris.