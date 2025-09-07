Alachua Fire battalion chief: Teens stuck near brush fire rescued
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Teenagers whose vehicle broke down near the scene of an Alachua County brush fire Saturday evening were rescued by responding fire crews Saturday evening.
According to a release from Alachua County Fire-Rescue, county firefighters and crews from the Florida Forest Service were in the area of the Louise Hunt Club north of Waldo around 6:30pm where a 1-2 acre brush fire was growing rapidly.
While they were accessing the fire, a 9-1-1 call was received that teenagers were stuck in an incapacitated vehicle near the fire.
Parents of the teens arrived at the command post and provided crews GPS coordinates to a Search and Rescue Technician.
A brush truck was used to find the young people, and they were successfully removed from harm's way.
The fire was contained by the Florida Forest Service and eventually measured at 5 and a half acres.