Alachua County warrant investigators fired weapons in warrant arrest: What we know

The Brief Warrant investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff's office fired their weapons when attempting to serve a warrant on Nov. 6. It's not known what led to this incident. The sheriff's office did not report any injuries.



What we know:

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and detectives were in the area of Northwest 16th Boulevard and Northwest 35th Boulevard attempting to serve a felony warrant on Nov. 6. During this time, warrant investigators fired their weapons.

What we don't know:

It's not confirmed at this time what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.