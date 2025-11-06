Alachua County warrant investigators fired weapons in warrant arrest: What we know
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Several Alachua County investigators reportedly fired their weapons when attempting to serve a felony warrant, Thursday.
What we know:
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and detectives were in the area of Northwest 16th Boulevard and Northwest 35th Boulevard attempting to serve a felony warrant on Nov. 6. During this time, warrant investigators fired their weapons.
What we don't know:
It's not confirmed at this time what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.