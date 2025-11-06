Expand / Collapse search

Alachua County warrant investigators fired weapons in warrant arrest: What we know

Published  November 6, 2025 5:10pm EST
    • Warrant investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff's office fired their weapons when attempting to serve a warrant on Nov. 6.
    • It's not known what led to this incident.
    • The sheriff's office did not report any injuries.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Several Alachua County investigators reportedly fired their weapons when attempting to serve a felony warrant, Thursday. 

What we know:

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and detectives were in the area of Northwest 16th Boulevard and Northwest 35th Boulevard attempting to serve a felony warrant on Nov. 6. During this time, warrant investigators fired their weapons. 

What we don't know:

It's not confirmed at this time what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. 

