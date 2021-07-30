Airline workers train in self-defense amid rise in unruly passengers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) resumed self-defense classes after a long pause because of the pandemic.

They train flight attendants and other employees to handle potentially dangerous situations.

"My eyes teared up because it's such a real scenario and it's something we have to prepare for every flight," one participant said.

The classes come as a new survey from The Association of Flight Attendants finds 85-percent of flight attendants have faced an unruly passenger in recent months.

Nearly one in five flight attendants say they have witnessed physical incidents involving passengers this year, and their union is calling for criminal prosecution of people who act up on planes.

A union survey supports what airlines and federal officials have been saying: There has been a surge in unruly passengers this year, who sometimes become violent.

The most common trigger is passengers who refuse to follow the federal requirement that they wear face masks during flights, according to the survey by the Association of Flight Attendants. Alcohol is the next largest factor, with flight delays also playing a role, according to the union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.