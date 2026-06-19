Ahmad Bojeh: Psychiatrist appointed to review mental competency of Kissimmee shooting suspect

The Brief An Osceola County judge has ordered Ahmad Bojeh to undergo a third evaluation after the prosecution requested a psychiatrist to weigh in on the triple-murder suspect's competency. State prosecutors requested a psychiatrist to specifically evaluate Bojeh's jail medications and determine if he is "malingering," or intentionally faking severe insanity symptoms to escape a first-degree murder trial. Over defense objections, the judge ordered the independent evaluation to be completed within three weeks, with both sides set to reconvene in August.



A man indicted for killing three tourists in Kissimmee was ordered to undergo a third mental health evaluation to show competency to stand trial.

This decision comes after a June 18 status hearing was rescheduled after a substitute judge was placed on the bench the morning of the proceedings.

The backstory:

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, and their close friend James Puchan, 68, in January. The men were staying in a rental home in Kissimmee to attend a car show, a statement from their families revealed.

According to Bojeh's criminal history, he was previously arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to the victim's car and two counts of criminal mischief, FOX 35 previously reported.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors request a psychiatrist to weigh in

What we know:

During a June 19 status hearing, Judge Wayne Wooten said two reports – from two different doctors – were received. The first was in regard to Bojeh's competency to proceed in this current case and the second was regarding the 2021 case in which Bojeh was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors said two doctors have submitted reports regarding Bojeh's competency, but now also want Bojeh's previous history – dating back to his attempted first-degree murder charge in 2021 – to be examined. Now, the prosecution is requesting a third doctor – a psychiatrist – to be appointed.

The defense objected to any further doctors being appointed in this case. The defense attorney argued the evaluations done in regard to the 2021 case have no bearing for the 2026 case.

According to reports, the prosecutor said Bojeh is on medication.

"A psychiatrist would be better equipped to look into matters related to the dosage and whether or not that's helping him," he said. "As well as a consistent throughline for these evaluations going back to 2021."

According to a report the prosecutor referenced, the prosecution brought up the belief that Bojeh is exaggerating his symptoms.

"The reports are having trouble determining how much of this is true incompetence and how much of this is feigned malingering with an attempt to become incompetent, declared incompetent by the court," the prosecutor said.

What's next:

The third evaluation will take place within the next three weeks, FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie reported.

By August, parties will reconvene to determine a plan moving forward, Mackenzie said.