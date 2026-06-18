Ahmad Bojeh: Competency hearing pushed for man accused of killing 3 Kissimmee tourists

The Brief A competency hearing for Kissimmee triple-murder suspect Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was delayed Thursday after substitute judge stepped in to oversee the morning docket. Bojeh, 29, was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the January shooting deaths of three out-of-state tourists who were in town to attend a car show. Because state and defense attorneys could not reach a consensus on the two completed psychiatric evaluations, the court opted to stall the fitness ruling until primary Judge Wayne Wooten returns to the bench.



A competency hearing for a Florida man accused of killing three tourists in his neighborhood was rescheduled Thursday after a substitute judge was placed on the bench the morning of the proceedings.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, and their close friend James Puchan, 68, in January. The men were staying in a rental home in Kissimmee to attend a car show, a statement from their families revealed.

A man accused of killing three tourists in Kissimmee attended a competency hearing in court on June 18, 2026.

The Osceola County Sheriff described the shooting as premeditated – calling the shooting "cold-blooded."

The backstory:

According to Bojeh's criminal history, he was previously arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to the victim's car and two counts of criminal mischief, FOX 35 previously reported.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

What we know:

In February, FOX 35 reported that prosecutors asked a judge to appoint two doctors to evaluate Bojeh’s competency, seeking to avoid issues that arose in the prior case.

However, during the Feb. 18 scheduled court hearing, Bojeh refused to appear in person despite a judge’s order.

"Court deputies advised me that Mr. Bojeh refused to be transported this morning," Judge Wayne Wooten said during the hearing.

Months later, during his June 18 competency hearing, FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie reported that Bojeh walked into the courtroom with his head held down, holding papers. He stated his name before a different judge.

What's next:

Because there was no immediate consensus between state prosecutors and defense attorneys regarding the findings of the two evaluations, the substitute ruled to push back the proceedings. The critical competency ruling will now be rescheduled for a later date when the case's primary presiding judge, Judge Wooten, is back in session.