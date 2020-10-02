After Trump tests positive for coronavirus, test results roll in from White House

A slew of test results coming from the Trump administration Friday is revealing who might have been exposed to coronavirus after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive Thursday.

Their positive tests came just hours after news broke that Hope Hicks, on of the president’s top aides, had tested positive.

Inside the White House:

Mike Pence: Negative

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative, which is welcome news in terms of stability of the Executive Branch. Should Trump not be able to fulfil the duties of the presidency, the 25th Amendment allows the power of that office to be temporarily transferred to the vice president.

Ivanka Trump: Negative

President Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump tested negative for coronavirus.

Barron Trump: Negative

Barron Trump, Trump’s youngest son who lives at the White House, tested negative.

Jared Kushner: Negative

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative for the virus.

Amy Coney Barrett: Negative

Officials tested Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and her results came back negative Friday morning.

In the administration

Mike Pompeo: Negative

Though Mike Pompeo has been traveling in recent weeks and had not cross paths with the president since Sept. 15, the secretary of state revealed Friday morning that he tested negative for the virus.

Outside the administration

Joe Biden

It is unknown when Trump’s infection began, or if he was contagious during Tuesday night’s debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. As a result, the Biden campaign tested the former vice president for the virus on Friday. His results were negative. When attendees entered the debate venue, Trump’s entourage noticeably did not have on masks.

Post debate

Wednesday night, Trump attended a campaign event in Duluth, Minnesota. Cameras captured him throwing hats into the crowd just one day before testing positive for the virus.

This story was reported from Atlanta.