Affidavit: Man fatally stabs Trump supporter boss, American flag found next to body

The man accused of stabbing a construction worker to death on the Florida Turnpike was ordered to be held without bond by a judge Tuesday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office captured Mason Toney, 28, Monday night and charged him with murder. Deputies said on Monday morning Toney fatally stabbed his employer William Knight, 28, at a construction site off the Florida Turnpike exit 254 to Orange Blossom Trail. During his first appearance, a state attorney said that according to witnesses, Toney stabbed his boss with a trowel.

Toney's arrest affidavit said that while driving between work sites, Toney and Knight had gotten into an argument about politics. Co-workers told detectives that Toney is anti-government while Knight is a proud American and a supporter of President Trump. Those workers told investigators shortly after getting to the job site, they heard Knight yelling for help and saw Toney standing over him stabbing him repeatedly. Investigators said that they found a brand new American flag next to Knight's body, noting it did not belong to Knight or anyone on the job site.

Toney's arrest affidavit also said that he had brought a red and white backpack to work Monday, which co-workers told investigators was unusual because Toney never brings anything with him to work. Those workers explained to investigators that they all reported he had never done that before. The workers told investigators that he should not have needed to bring any tools to work with him because all those tools needed for work are provided on the job site.

Deputies reportedly responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday.

“Once deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds. That male was pronounced dead by the Orange County Fire Department.”

Marrero said Toney fled the scene in a white pick-up truck. Deputies spent hours searching for him and finally captured him Monday night and took him into custody without incident. Investigators are still working to find a motive in the killing.

“Detectives are thoroughly working through every lead, talking to every witness that was on scene, in order to determine what happened here,” Marrero said.

