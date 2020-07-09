AdventHealth to provide update on ICU bed capacity in Central Florida

As coronavirus cases rise, ICU beds around the country are filling up. Local hospitals say they're making plans in case more space is needed.

On Thursday, AdventHealth will share an update on their own plans. Officials say they plan to provide the community with an update on how the latest increase in cases is impacting local hospitals and capacity at intensive care units.

Back in March and April, hospitals devised plans to make sure space could quickly be converted to ICU level rooms should the need arise. Now, as COVID-19 cases rise, hospital leaders are keeping a close eye on ICU bed capacity.

"You’re seeing everyone who has regular healthcare problems plus COVID-19 so it just doubles the impact. That’s the real concern," Dr. Jason Littleton told FOX 35 News.

In Seminole County, there are only five beds available. Emergency management director Alan Harris says they’re busy, but still have room to convert for ICU patients.

In a statement, he says they will modify things to take care of patients. When the occupancy level gets higher, it will be more and more challenging.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, right now Brevard, Lake, Orange and Volusia counties have more than 11-percent of their ICU beds available. A spokesperson for Orlando Health says they have a total of 3,300 beds. Nearly 200 of those are ICU beds and have the capacity to surge up to 500 ICU beds if it becomes necessary.

"Hospitals are prepared for this in general. They will disseminate entire floors just for COVID-19," Dr. Littleton said.

AdventHealth says they have sufficient supplies of ventilators and other equipment should they need to convert standard rooms into ICU's.





