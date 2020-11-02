AdventHealth recruiting participants for Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

article

AdventHealth is recruiting participants for a Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

The trial is for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson's Phase 3 clinical research study, ENSEMBLE trial, to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

The study will be a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, evaluating a single vaccine dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine versus a placebo in about 60,000 adults who are 18 years and older, including a significant amount of people who are over the age of 60.

In a news release, it said the trial will include people with and without comorbidities associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

AdventHealth said it is enrolling up to 4,500 adults aged 18 and up from across Central Florida.

For more information about the trial and enrolling to participate, visit AdventHealthVaccineTrials.com.