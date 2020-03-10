AdventHealth launches 24/7 hotline for coronavirus questions

article

AdventHealth is now taking your calls and questions about the coronavirus on their free hotline.

“We’re seeing wait times now of less than a minute,” Dr. Peter Schoch said. “Volumes are variable.”

It’s a free phone service for Floridians who have questions about COVID-19. It’s available 24-hours a day and seven days a week.

While the phone line is not intended to replace the patient-physician relationship, nurses can answer general medical questions and refer you to the next steps.

“A lot of travel questions; I have travel plans should I cancel them? I traveled to this area is that a danger or concern?” Schoch said. “And so we’re pointing them in the right direction and giving them the information they need to feel comfortable.”

It also helps to pre-screen anyone with concerns about symptoms before coming into healthcare centers – something AdventHealth said they’ve been working on for weeks.

“We’re looking at everything from how to most properly handle people who are coming through the emergency room, coming in our out patient clinics or urgent care clinics, those in the hospital in the ICU,” Dr. Scott Brady said. “You can imagine it’s a big task, but we’ve been working hard and I think we’re ready.”

But for how long is the question.

“We’re not hearing a prediction of how long it’s going to last,” Schoch said. “We’re certainly gearing up to have this process be around for months and so we’re staffing and creating our plans for that length of time – three to six month time frame.”

For now AdventHealth officials said they only want to help spread the right information to keep Floridians healthy.

Call 877-VIRUSHQ to connect with a nurse who can answer your coronavirus questions.

