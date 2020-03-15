AdventHealth installs outdoor tents to prepare to treat COVID-19 patients

article

AdventHealth is installing tents next to Central Florida hospitals to prepare to treat potential COVID-19 patients.

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach has installed a tent next to its hospital.

AdevntHealth says it is installing tents outside of all of its Central Florida hospitals to prepare to treat potential COVID-19 patients.

In Volusia County, five people have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, AdventHealth said:

“AdventHealth is preparing to treat potential COVID-19 patients in a number of scenarios. Part of our planning includes the installation of tents should we need the additional space to best care for our community. The tents are not currently in use but will remain in place as part of our readiness efforts.”

Advertisement

The tents are not being used right now, but are up as a precaution.