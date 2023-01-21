Expand / Collapse search

These dogs and cats are up for adoption in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Shugs is looking for a forever home

Are you looking for a new furry family member? Shugs is looking for her forever home at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando!

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!

Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human: 

Ava is a 2-month-old female domestic shorthair cat at the Pet Alliance Shelter in downtown Orlando.

To see all adoptable pets and get more information, visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website. 