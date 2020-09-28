Additional UCF sororities under quarantine due to coronavirus

article

More sororities on the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus are under quarantine after some members test positive for COVID-19.

After just a week of random testing for COVID-19 on UCF, positive cases are springing up along Greek Park Drive. The university said they planned to focus their testing efforts first on the Greek community.

“We can’t be sure if there are parties going on,” student Haley Tregurtha said. “I would hope people would report if there were.”

MORE NEWS: Report: Mark Cuban picks up former NBA player Delonte West, helps him check into rehab

UCF has already suspended one sorority and fraternity for hosting parties.

Just last week, the university reported three sororities had six positive test results and now all 60 girls in those houses are under quarantine. Those chapter houses include Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Delta and now for the second time this month, Kappa Alpha Theta. School officials recently added that Delta Delta Delta is also still under quarantine.

Advertisement

University spokesperson Chad Binette said in an e-mail that “the decision to quarantine were made due to the level of contact with other residents identified through tracing. These are public health actions to help protect residents from additional spread of the virus, not punitive actions.”

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

“I think all the students are trying their best to follow the rules,” student Sara Spiegel said. “I mean there are some parties obviously going on. I’ve seen it myself.”

School officials said those students are required to stay in their room but can also pick up food and deliveries from the front door.

Two other sorority houses that were under quarantine earlier this month – Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Epsilon Phi – are no longer on lockdown.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.