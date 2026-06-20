Seminole County Sheriff: One suspect dead in deputy involved shooting at block party

The Brief A Seminole deputy shoots a man while responding to a block party in Sanford's Midway area. The man had opened fire as the crowd was being dispersed by deputies. The wounded suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital



The Source: Information provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office

One man is dead after being shot by a Seminole County deputy who was trying to disperse a crowd at a block party early Saturday, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.



A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to a noise complaint around 1am, and encountered a large block party on Sipes Avenue.



While breaking up the crowd, a deputy found himself in a situation involving gunfire that involved two shooters.

One of the armed men started firing shots near the deputy, and after engaging the suspect, the deputy shot the man, according to the Sheriff's release.

The wounded suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the request of the Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation of the deputy involved shooting.

Two other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, though the release does not say how they were hurt.

The name of the dead man has not been released, and there is no information on any arrests connected to the incident.

The spokesman says there is no threat to the community as the shooting was an isolated incident, and says the deputy's actions likely saved lives by stopping a shooter who was firing into the crowd.

An active investigation is underway by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office

















