Accused Ormond Beach drug trafficker rearrested on additional charges

An Ormond Beach man has been rearrested on additional charges related to drug trafficking after further investigation by detectives.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Leonard Fries Jr., a target of "Operation: Summer Slammer," was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on May 16. He was arrested during a narcotics-related search warrant at his residence.

Now, Fries has been rearrested following further investigation. He now faces six additional charges.

Detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Fries on Aug. 22 based on the results of controlled narcotics purchases that occurred during the five-month investigation preceding the search warrant and his original arrest in May.

The additional charges were being held pending the results of lab tests by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Investigators said Fries turned himself in at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility later that same day and was arrested for trafficking in cocaine (28 grams to 200 grams), two counts of sale of cocaine and three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He was later released on a $95,000 bond.

(Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Fries currently faces 13 charges because of the investigation, 11 of which are felonies.

What they're saying:

"Hopefully, because of a thorough investigation by our SIU team and prosecution by the State Attorney’s Office, this poison peddler will eventually go to prison for a long time," Sheriff Rick Staly said.