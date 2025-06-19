Accused I-4 wrong-way driver allegedly had blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit

The Brief A wrong-way driver was arrested early Wednesday on I-4 near John Young Parkway. Troopers say his BAC was 0.20, more than double the legal limit. It remains unclear if FDOT’s wrong-way detection system was triggered.



A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he was caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Suspect facing DUI charge

What we know:

A man, identified as Juan Gabriel Frias Franco, was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he was caught driving the wrong way on I-4 near John Young Parkway in Orange County.

According to the arrest report, he was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20 — more than twice the legal limit in Florida. Troopers were able to stop him by coordinating maneuvers both behind and in front of his vehicle.

Franco now faces DUI charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed how long Franco had been driving in the wrong direction before he was stopped. It is also unclear whether the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) wrong-way detection system, designed to alert dispatchers and warn drivers, was triggered during the incident. FDOT officials say they are reviewing the case.

The backstory:

The FDOT has installed radar-based wrong-way detection systems in various high-risk areas, including near I-4 and John Young Parkway.

These systems are intended to detect wrong-way drivers in real-time, alert law enforcement, and activate digital message boards to warn other motorists. The goal is to reduce the frequency and severity of wrong-way crashes, which have historically resulted in serious injuries or fatalities across Florida.

Big picture view:

Wrong-way driving incidents, especially involving impaired drivers, remain a significant public safety issue in Florida and across the country. The incident has raised renewed questions about the effectiveness and responsiveness of automated detection systems. While this case ended without reported injuries, the outcome could have been tragic — reinforcing the need for both driver responsibility and technological readiness.

‘The trooper just observed the headlights’

What they're saying:

According to the arrest report, two troopers coordinated to stop the vehicle — one positioned behind Franco’s vehicle, while the other moved in front to slow him down.

"One of them was able to get behind the wrong-way driver," Trooper Migdalisis Garcia said. "And the other trooper positioned in front, trying to slow that car down."

Franco failed both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer, according to FHP. FHP said in this case, troopers visually identified the wrong-way driver before any system alert was confirmed.

"The trooper just observed the headlights," Garcia said. "I’m sure that trooper wasn’t prepared to see that coming toward him."

What you can do:

Troopers remind drivers that if they encounter a wrong-way vehicle, they should stay calm, move to the shoulder if possible, note the vehicle’s color, make, and nearby mile marker or exit, and call 911 immediately.

