Flagler Beach Police issue warning for beachgoers to avoid dunes: ‘Absolutely unbelievable'

Flagler Beach Police announced they would monitor the sand dunes since people had been seen standing and walking on them.

"It’s absolutely unbelievable that it's [2024] and the trampling of the sea dunes still occurs." a department representative wrote in a Facebook post. "The reality is, it's either ignorance or some people just don’t care."

At the end of the statement, they said they would monitor the 6+ mile stretch of dunes for violators.

They urge people to use the wooden walkovers instead, which are spread along the shore. The area currently has an issue with erosion of the dunes caused by the weather. The problem has resulted in several emergencies near or A1A dune fixes by FDOT over the past year.

"Just from Mother Nature, you can see [the dunes are] already been pushed back," Stephen Lapierre said. "Adding people into the mix is not a good situation at all."

Dozens of signs that offer warnings about standing or parking on the dunes have been placed in the area, but according to residents, that doesn’t stop beachgoers from breaking the rule.

"It’s very frustrating, especially when you see people standing next to signs that say ‘keep off the dunes,’ and they’re up there taking pictures," Lapierre said. "I wish more people would be respectful of the dunes."

Those who damage the dunes could receive a $500 fine or even jail time.







