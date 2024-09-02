A1A seawall repair project begins in Volusia County as beaches still recover from 2022 hurricanes

As the peak of hurricane season approaches, residents along A1A in Volusia County are recovering from back-to-back storms two years ago.

Still, hope is on the horizon with a new construction project to protect homes from future storm damage. Construction along State Road A1A is set to begin soon, a project many locals have anticipated.

The work will focus on repairing a buried seawall to help shield homes from the damage and erosion that coastal communities often face when storms hit. Volusia County’s A1A has experienced significant damage over the years.

"Every time we get a hurricane, the roads tend to get beat up," said local resident Becca Schick.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is repairing a seawall stretching from Sunrise Avenue to Marlin Drive in Ormond by the Sea to protect nearby homes and neighborhoods. This is the second wall the FDOT has worked on to protect A1A.

"I’m really excited," Schick said. "I am glad to see there won’t be any damage, hopefully, once the seawall is completed."

This construction phase will involve clearing vegetation from the dunes and adding sand to widen the area. Some residents, however, are concerned about potential traffic impacts.

"We don’t want to be like Flagler, where we can’t drive anywhere on A1A," a neighbor expressed.

The FDOT says drivers should expect some daytime closures from just north of Marlin Drive to just south of Sunrise Avenue as the project progresses. Beach access will remain available from nearby walkovers during the construction.

The project, which will start on Tuesday, hopes to better protect the community against future storms.