A winning $11 million lotto ticket sold at Florida gas station - did you win?

Someone is $11 million richer after purchasing a winning Florida lottery ticket at a gas station.

The lucky ticket was sold in Pompano Beach at the Sunoco gas station at 1400 N Federal Highway.

The winning numbers for the Florida Lotto ticket with the double play were 7,8,16,17,25 and 33.

According to the Florida Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot for this game are 1 in 22,957,480.

The jackpot prize can be paid in annual payments over 25 years or issued as a single cash payment of a lesser amount.