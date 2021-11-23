A party for Paco: Florida hospital service dog retires in style

A popular pup named Paco had quite the party as he entered retirement in Melbourne.

One of Health First's three current canine companions, Paco, will soon take his final lap, and settle into retirement.

On Monday at Viera Hospital, many of Paco's friends, associates and leaders from across the hospital turned out to give their best wishes. The party featured a red carpet, snacks and even personalized memorabilia, like ink pens inscribed with "Paco's Pals".

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: 9-year-old Florida girl fights off suspected robber to protect mom

Paco was originally introduced and placed in 2013 with Health First through Canine Companions. It's a service dog organization that trains and provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities, and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings.

Advertisement

"Paco has been an amazing facility service dog as he has touched the lives of everyone he meets to patients, family member and most recently our associates," said Dianna Green, Director of Clinical Operations at Health First, and whom Paco will now reside 24/7. "Paco always knows who needs him the most and will always give them support and encouragement."