A boy is on the nice list this year after being caught on camera fixing a fallen Christmas tree

A kind young stranger was caught on camera fixing a Christmas tree that had fallen over on the porch of a Michigan home.

Footage by Aimee Altier Ryan, shows 10-year-old Semaj Alexander stopping to prop up the fallen tree outside of Ryan’s home.

According to Ryan, there were packages on the porch that were delivered earlier that the youngster didn’t even look at.

“What a wonderful thing to see,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Alexander said, “I’ve always learned, if something is broken, you should try to fix it even if it’s not yours.”

His kindness has since been rewarded – Ryan and her husband gifted the boy with an Amazon gift card and three tickets to a Detroit Lions game as a thank-you for the good deed.

