988 suicide prevention hotline to launch Saturday: Here's how it works

988 is the new number going live on Saturday to provide suicide and mental health crisis care.

While the number is new, the service is not.



"It was legislative into law through Congress in 2020 to switch, gradually transitioning over the course of two years to three-digit, easy to remember access," said Catherine Rea with Heart of Florida United Way.



Calls to the old ten-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-8255, will now redirect to the new number.

Rea says operators of their 211 information and referral crisis line will now assist 988.

"We have a team of about 60 members in the 211 and we are all working 100-percent remote."

They say it is important to know the difference. Their 211 number is for information and referrals for health and human services.

In 2021, that hotline received more than 112,000 calls in Central Florida. They hope 988 is just as effective.

"Our hope to relieve the emotional crisis."

HOW 988 WORKS

When someone in need of help calls 988, they will be connected to a trained counselor at a crisis center close to them. If the local crisis center is unable to take the call, the caller will be automatically routed to a national backup crisis center.

The service for civilians and veterans is free and available 24/7. You can also text 741-741.