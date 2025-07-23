96 cats removed from elderly resident's Palm Coast home, deputies say

The Brief Ninety-six cats were confiscated after being found inside an elderly resident's Palm Coast home. The cats were taken to the Flagler Animal Hospital for evaluation. The cats will be available for adoption through the Flagler Humane Society after receiving any medical attention needed.



Ninety-six cats were confiscated after being found inside an elderly resident's Palm Coast home on Tuesday.

What we know:

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a residential welfare check on Tuesday at a house in Palm Coast.

When they arrived at the home, officials said they found an elderly resident who was trying to care for 96 cats living inside.

Although deputies said they didn't find any intentional animal neglect or abuse, they did determine the living conditions in the home were unsafe, and the cats would need to be removed.

Authorities contacted Palm Coast Animal Control, who worked to remove the cats and took them to the Flagler Animal Hospital for evaluation.

Ninety-six cats were found on Tuesday inside a Palm Coast home. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

After receiving any treatment needed, the cats will be available for adoption through the Flagler Humane Society.

What you can do:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is encouraging anyone looking for a furry friend to click here.

"Responsible pet ownership means only adopting the number of pets you can handle or that are allowed under city ordinances," he said.