92-year-old woman dies following crash in Volusia County

One person is dead following a crash in Volusia County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened in the area of North Woodland Boulevard and Brandywine Road around 1:30 p.m., according to officials.

Officials said the crash was between a 2010 Toyota Prius and a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer where the Prius attempted to make a turn in the path of the Blazer on Brandywine Road.

The driver of the Prius, a 92-year-old woman, died on the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the Blazer sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.