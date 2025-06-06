84-year-old Orange County deadly hit-and-run suspect facing additional charges, troopers say

The Brief An 84-year-old woman was arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly Orange County crash in May. The woman is now facing upgraded charges after the pedestrian she hit died on Friday. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.



An 84-year-old woman who was arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly Orange County crash in May is now facing upgraded charges after the pedestrian died on Friday, troopers say.

What happened?

What we know:

An 84-year-old woman is facing upgraded charges after the pedestrian that she hit died on Friday.

The woman is accused of fleeing the scene of the deadly crash that took place on May 7 in Orange County.

The backstory:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on May 7 off State Road 424 (Lee Road) and Adanson Street in Orange County.

Troopers say a 2019 GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound on S.R. 423, approaching the intersection of Adanson Street in the inside lane, while a person was walking north in the marked crosswalk. The person entered the intersection without a walk signal, and the car hit them.

Officials say the pedestrian, a 64-year-old man from Altamonte Springs, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the car pulled over briefly in a parking lot before then fleeing the scene eastbound on Lee Road, authorities say. However, an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy located the car with damage consistent with the collision and returned the driver, an 84-year-old woman from Maitland, back to the scene of the crash.

Troopers arrested the 84-year-old woman for leaving the scene of the crash, and she was booked into the Orange County Jail.

On Friday, the 64-year-old man that was hit died.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: