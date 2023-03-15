8 fun things to do at Disney World besides thrill rides

article

Walt Disney World is known for its beautiful Cinderella Castle and thrill rides, but are you familiar with its other attractions?

Here are eight fun things non-riders can do to enjoy during their visit to the most magical place on Earth.

Character experiences

Take the kiddos, (or yourself) to meet characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Disney princesses and more. Register in advance online to snag a photo with them.

Stage shows

Relive your childhood by seeing your favorite Disney characters perform live on stage. There are a host of shows to see including Finding Nemo, Beauty and the Beast, and the Festival of the Lion King.

Disney officials say to check the entertainment schedule for daily show times.

Fireworks

Watch the night sky light up in vibrant colors over the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, at the World Showcase in EPCOT, or even the Fantasmic! light show at Hollywood Studios. Check the entertainment schedule for show times.

Parades

Celebrate the magic of Disney as Mickey, Disney princesses and other classic characters march along the streets of Magic Kingdom in state-of-the-art floats at the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Live entertainment

Experience the live music and concerts Disney parks have to offer such as EPCOT's Eat to the Beat concert series.

Tours

Book a private VIP tour across all parks, get an up-close look at African elephants and learn what it takes to take care of them at Animal Kingdom, or attend a dolphin encounter at EPCOT Seas Adventures.

There are plenty of park tours to choose from, but it's important to note they are not included in park admission.

Photo opportunities

Disney theme parks are filled with Instagrammable attractions and professional photographers are there to capture your special, family moments – for an extra cost. It's highly recommended to book photo sessions in advance, which can be done online.

Festivals and parties

Looking to try out new foods from different, cultural backgrounds? Or attend a party with Mickey and friends during the holidays? There is a plethora of different festivals scattered across the year at various theme parks.