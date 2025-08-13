78-year-old Lady Lake woman fights off burglary suspect, police say

The Brief A 78-year-old Lady Lake woman fought off a man who forced his way into her home, tried to steal her purse, and injured her during the struggle, police said. Officers quickly arrested Craig Steven Johnson, 53, who is homeless, and charged him with burglary, robbery, and battery on a person 65 or older. The victim praised the quick response of the five officers involved, saying the suspect was caught within 20 minutes.



A 78-year-old woman fought off a man who forced his way into her home, tried to steal her purse, and injured her during the struggle, according to Lady Lake police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home on St. Andrews Boulevard around 3:28 p.m. on August 8 after a woman reported that a man had knocked on her door asking for her vehicle keys.

Police said the man, later identified as Craig Steven Johnson, 53, pushed his way inside, grabbed her purse and searched for the keys. The victim resisted, telling him, "You’re not getting my car keys," before pushing him outside and calling 911.

Officers quickly located Johnson nearby, who the victim identified as the intruder.

Johnson, who police said is homeless, was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and battery on a person 65 years or older.

Johnson told officers he had been fleeing from law enforcement when he entered the home.

What they're saying:

In a letter to the department, the victim thanked the five responding officers, saying their quick action led to his arrest. "Because of their fast response and my detailed description of this person, he was apprehended within 20 minutes or so…" she wrote.

Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt called the incident "a frightening and unacceptable attack on one of our senior residents" and praised officers for ensuring no one else was harmed.