76-year-old woman killed in Marion County crash, FHP says

A 76-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Saturday morning around 9:32 a.m. near US 441 and NW 85th Loop.

The woman was traveling east on NW 85th Loop at the stop sign intersection at US 441.

Another car was traveling south in the outside lane of US 441 approaching the loop.

The woman entered the southbound lanes of US 441 to make a left turn violating the right of way for the other driver, troopers said.

The front of the second car collided with the left side of the woman's car.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, FHP said.

No other details have been released.