74-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Ormond Beach

A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Nova Road in Ormond Beach shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian was transported to Halifax Medical Center as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, the vehicle traveled northbound with a green light when the pedestrian crossed against the crosswalk signal. Investigators reported that the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

who was not immediately identified,

The driver, who did not see the pedestrian, pulled over, contacted 911, and remained at the scene.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.