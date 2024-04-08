73-year-old woman killed in Flagler County crash, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 73-year-old woman was killed in an accident in Flagler County on Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just after 5:20 p.m. in the area of Royal Palms Parkway and Rickenbacker Drive.

The woman was stopped at a stop sign on Rickenbacker Drive, preparing to make a left turn onto Rickenbacker Drive when she traveled directly into the path of an oncoming SUV who had the right of way.

The cars collided, causing the 73-year-old woman's car to travel onto the south shoulder of Royal Palms Parkway.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.