73-year-old woman killed in Flagler County crash, troopers say

By Dani Medina
Published  April 8, 2024 11:15pm EDT
Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old woman was killed in an accident in Flagler County on Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The incident happened just after 5:20 p.m. in the area of Royal Palms Parkway and Rickenbacker Drive. 

The woman was stopped at a stop sign on Rickenbacker Drive, preparing to make a left turn onto Rickenbacker Drive when she traveled directly into the path of an oncoming SUV who had the right of way. 

The cars collided, causing the 73-year-old woman's car to travel onto the south shoulder of Royal Palms Parkway. 

The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 