Florida reports 7,296 new coronavirus cases on Friday; 92 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,296 new coronavirus cases and 92 additional deaths on Friday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to2,155,744, with 34,330 Florida resident deaths and 669 non-resident deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Friday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,263. The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 130,889 and 1,223 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 41,829 and 490 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 40,929 cases and 760 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 39,153 cases but has recorded more deaths at 840. Meanwhile, Seminole County reports 32,006 total cases and 477 deaths.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 7,823,859 had been vaccinated through Thursday. Of that number, 4,386,973 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 523,998 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal health officials on Tuesday announced that they are recommending a "pause" on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

