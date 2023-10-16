Florida mother found after failing to pick up daughter from Daytona Beach airport, deputies say

article

A 72-year-old woman has been found after being reported missing after allegedly failing to pick up her daughter from the Daytona Beach International Airport over the weekend.

Nancy Walgis was supposed to pick up her daughter from the airport on Sunday afternoon but never arrived.

Deputies said she was last heard from on the phone around 3 p.m. as she was leaving her Palm Coast home.

In an updated social media post, Flagler County deputies said the woman had been found. No other details were immediately released.