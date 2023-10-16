Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman, 21, killed in car fire after crashing into tree, troopers say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:17AM
Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in a crash in Flagler County early Monday after her car struck a tree and burst into flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after midnight at Old Kings Road, about a mile and a half south of Town Center Boulevard.

The 21-year-old Palm Coast woman was driving south on Old Kings Road when she traveled out of the southbound lane across the northbound learn and struck a tree, officials said.  The car then caught fire. 

Firefighters responded to the scene and put out the fire where the woman was found dead. 

The crash is under investigation.  