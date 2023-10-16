Florida woman, 21, killed in car fire after crashing into tree, troopers say

A woman was killed in a crash in Flagler County early Monday after her car struck a tree and burst into flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after midnight at Old Kings Road, about a mile and a half south of Town Center Boulevard.

The 21-year-old Palm Coast woman was driving south on Old Kings Road when she traveled out of the southbound lane across the northbound learn and struck a tree, officials said. The car then caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene and put out the fire where the woman was found dead.

The crash is under investigation.